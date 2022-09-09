A drifting mine nearly blew up a ship of the Romanian Navy in the Black Sea

The ship of the Naval Forces of Romania almost blew up on a drifting mine in the Black Sea.

Reuters writes about it.

The incident happened on September 8. The Navy knew about the mine and sent a ship to defuse it. Due to strong wind and waves, the ship came across a mine and it blew up.

The Navy reported that the crew of the minesweeper Locotenent Dimitrie Nicolescu (DM-29) was not injured. The ship received a small hole in the stern at the level of the waterline, but did not lose buoyancy.