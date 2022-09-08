Settlements on the front line in the Kherson region are on the verge of destruction

The settlements of the Kherson region, located on the front line or near it, "are on the verge of destruction." Currently, there is no gas, water or electricity.

This was announced by the head of the Kherson regional military administration Yaroslav Yanushevich.

"The situation in the Kherson region remains extremely difficult, active hostilities continue. Settlements located near or on the front line suffer from shelling, and as a result, remain without gas, water, and electricity supplies for months. We can say that they are on the verge of destruction," he said.

According to him, the occupiers keep the population remaining in the temporarily occupied territory in constant fear.

The latest shelling fell on the settlements of Stepova Dolyna, Oleksandrivka, Vesely Kut, Tavriyske, Lyubomirivka, Blahodatne, Pervomaiske, Shevchenkive, Myrne, Novohryhorivka, and Bilohirka.