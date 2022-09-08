The Russian army shelled Bakhmut and Toretsk in Donetsk region. Two people died

Russian troops shelled the city of Bakhmut in the Donetsk region from rocket salvo systems. The village of New York and the town of Toretsk also came under artillery fire.

The prosecutorʼs office of the Donetsk region writes about this on its Facebook page.

"According to the investigation, on September 8, 2022, the occupying forces of the Russian Federation carried out a massive shelling from the Uragan rocket salvo system and mortars in the central part of the city of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. The invadersʼ shells hit private houses, shops, gas stations and high-rise buildings. One local resident was killed, four more were injured," the message reads.

Also, as a result of artillery shelling, a person died in Toretsk. The prosecutorʼs office initiated a case under Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine on violation of the customs of war.