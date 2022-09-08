From now you can get married if you forgot your passport at home thanks to “Diia” in Ukraine

A new function has appeared in state bodies for registration of acts of civil status — sharing of domestic and foreign digital passports in the “Diia” application.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation reported on this on September 8.

From now, Ukrainians can show their electronic passport in the "Diia" application and share a digital copy of the document when ordering and receiving services, including marriage, at the State Registration of Acts of Civil Status authorities.

In order to share a copy of the passport, you must:

open the passport in the "Diia" application;

click on it and select a barcode;

the employee can scan the barcode or manually enter the 13-digit code below it into the system;

confirm the data transfer request in the "Diia" application.

Thanks to sharing, two functions are performed at once — identity verification and obtaining the necessary copies. This will significantly reduce service and help to get rid of errors when entering personal data. To use the sharing service, you need to update "Diia" to the latest version.