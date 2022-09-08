Civilians died in Kharkiv due to shelling by the Russians. The city was attacked by multiple rocket launchers

Russian occupiers shelled the Nemyshlyanskyi and Industrialnyi districts of Kharkiv, as a result of which people died.
This was announced by the head of the regional administration Oleh Syniehubov and the mayor of the city Ihor Terekhov.
According to preliminary information, the Russians fired from multiple rocket launchers. At least two dead and five wounded are currently known.
- In total, the Russian forces launched five missile strikes on Kharkiv in the past day and destroyed critical infrastructure and production facilities.