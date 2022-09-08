General Staff: The Russian army lost another 640 soldiers and 125 pieces of equipment.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 8.

Over the past day, the occupiers lost approximately 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, 37 armored vehicles, 32 artillery systems and two anti-aircraft guns, three anti-aircraft systems, 24 units of vehicles, one unit of special equipment, four drones, as well as two helicopters and airplanes each. The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: