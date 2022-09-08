The Armed Forces destroyed the Russian command post and fuel warehouse

The General Staff of the Armed Forces reported that over the past day, Ukrainian troops struck a Russian command post, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants, an accumulation of manpower, weapons and equipment.

It is indicated that the aviation of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with the support of ground forces, carried out more than 30 strikes on strongholds and places of concentration of Russian troops.

The Russians suffered significant losses on the territory of the agricultural enterprise "Ukraine" in the village of Solodkovodne, Zaporizhzhia region. There was a large number of occupants and equipment.

The "South" operational command previously reported the destruction of two Russian warehouses in the Mykolaiv district.

Also there were confirmed losses of the enemy: 108 invaders, five tanks, three Grad salvo fire systems, 15 units of armored vehicles, 10 howitzers and heavy artillery guns, a 120-mm mortar, two S-400 launchers and a radar targeting the S- 300.