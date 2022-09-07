The United States and Great Britain have confirmed Iranʼs involvement in a powerful cyberattack on Albania

Britainʼs National Cyber Security Center and a spokeswoman for the White House National Security Council confirmed that it was the Iranian government that carried out the cyber attack on Albaniaʼs digital infrastructure.

This is stated in a Reuters publication, as well as in a statement published on the White House website.

""Iranʼs reckless actions showed a blatant disregard for the Albanian people, severely restricting their ability to access essential public services. The UK is supporting our valuable partner and NATO ally. We join Albania and other allies in exposing Iranʼs unacceptable actions," said the newly appointed British Foreign Secretary James Cleverley.

The United States also strongly condemned Iranʼs cyber attack against Albania. The US supported Albanian Prime Minister Edi Ramaʼs call to hold Iran accountable for this.

"We will continue to support Albania’s remediation efforts over the longer-term, and we invite partners and Allies to join us in holding malicious cyber actors accountable and building a secure and resilient digital future," the White House National Security Council spokeswoman said in a statement.