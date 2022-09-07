Ukraine canceled the license of the Russian bookmaker 1xBet. Before that, Ukrainians signed a corresponding petition

The Gambling and Lotteries Regulatory Commission canceled the licenses of the "TBK" company for bookmaking activities and online casinos. In Ukraine, this company uses the brand of the Russian bookmaker 1xBet.
This was reported by the press service of the commission.
There they say that the Bureau of Economic Security gave them information that helped to reveal inaccurate information in the documents of "TBK".
The information that the company does not act in the interests of Russia or its residents turned out to be false.
- On August 5, President Volodymyr Zelenskyi responded to a petition to ban the 1xBet bookmaker from operating in Ukraine. He instructed Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and law enforcement officers to consider this issue.
- The initiator of the petition, Vasyl Lebedev, made the petition public on July 8. He demanded that the Commission for the Regulation of Gambling and Lotteries conduct an inspection of the work of this gambling operator in Ukraine, record violations in its actions, and ban the work of 1xBet.