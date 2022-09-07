The government completely banned the export of Ukrainian coal

At a meeting on Wednesday, the Cabinet of Ministers completely banned the export of Ukrainian coal.

This was reported by the representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk.

"Amendments have been made to the Volumes of quotas of goods, the export of which is subject to licensing, approved by the Resolution of the CMU of December 29, 2021 No. 1424, in terms of the complete ban on the export of coal of Ukrainian origin," wrote Melnychuk.

Previously, the government, by Resolution No. 666 of June 10, 2022, made similar changes to Resolution No. 1424 of December 29, 2021, establishing zero quotas and thus prohibiting the export of natural gas, fuel oil, as well as hard coal, anthracite, briquettes, pellets of similar types of solid fuel, obtained from hard coal, except for coking coal.