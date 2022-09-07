The Armed Forces hit the barge with the occupants and two BMPs on board

The Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed a barge with occupiers and military equipment during their attempt to establish an alternative crossing in the area of the occupied town of Hola Prystan, Skadovsk District, Kherson Region.

"The confirmed losses of the enemy are 30 riflemen and two infantry fighting vehicles," reports OC "South".

In addition, during an attempt to attack Ukrainian positions, it was possible to shoot down the enemyʼs K-52 attack helicopter, and in the Beryslavsk district — to destroy the enemyʼs ammunition depot.

The command also confirms that it is impossible to drive through the dam of the Kakhovka reservoir.

"Fire control of the Kakhovsky bridge does not allow the enemy to carry out repair work," the message reads.