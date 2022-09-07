Iryna Vereshchuk headed the headquarters for the de-occupation of territories

Deputy Prime Minister — Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine Iryna Vereshchuk headed the Coordination Staff for De-occupied Territories.
This is stated in the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration.
The staff was created on the instructions of the president, and its head was appointed by the government.
The main task of the Coordination Headquarters is the restoration of the territories liberated by the Armed Forces of Ukraine from the enemy, the reconstruction of state and civil infrastructure, and the normalization of their livelihoods.
Recently, during the counteroffensive, the Ukrainian army has been liberating populated areas from the enemy almost every day. Thus, in August, Mazanivka village of Kramator district of Donetsk region and Visokopilya of Berislav district of Kherson region were deoccupied. A few days ago, the Armed Forces liberated another settlement in the Donetsk region and two in the south of our country. Also, Ukrainian troops advanced significantly in the direction of Lysychansk — Siversk.