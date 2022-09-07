The 112 system will be launched in Ukraine. This will be the single number for calling all emergency services

A single “112” system will be launched in Ukraine. This will be the number for calling all emergency services — from an ambulance to firefighters.

This was written by the press service of the "Servant of the People" party.

308 MPs voted pro.

One of the authors of the document, the MP Oleh Bondarenko noted that under martial law, the load on emergency services increased by 45%. Therefore, it is important to unify such challenges and provide assistance to Ukrainians more quickly.

"Among the reasons that did not allow to increase the effectiveness of providing such assistance was the lack of a single center of coordination between various operational and dispatching services (101, 102, 103, 104). That is why the creation of a single center for receiving and processing emergency communications will ensure the appropriate level of providing such assistance to the population," he noted.

In addition, the “112” Service and operational dispatch services will have 24-hour online access to actual data with the results of fixing public places and information about them. Emergency services will be able to automatically receive information about the location of the subscriber (geolocation data), and providers of electronic communications will be obliged to provide such information at the request of emergency services.