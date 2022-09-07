Brazilian authorities forbade Apple to sell iPhones without chargers

Brazilian authorities forbade Apple to sell smartphones without charging units in the kit, ordering it to suspend sales of iPhones.
The Verge writes about it.
Brazilʼs Consumer Protection Agency believes that Appleʼs refusal to use the charger is a "burden" on users, so the company should look for other ways to reduce its impact on the environment — not at the expense of customers.
In addition, Apple was ordered to pay a fine of about $2.3 million, and the registration of the iPhone 12 with the local regulator was canceled.
The company can appeal the decision of the authorities.
- In Brazil, Apple has already been fined for selling an iPhone without a charger. In March 2021, the state of São Paulo charged $2 million from the company.
- Apple removed the power adapter from iPhone kits in 2020. The company explained this as an effort to reduce the impact on the environment.