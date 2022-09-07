Brazilian authorities forbade Apple to sell iPhones without chargers

Brazilian authorities forbade Apple to sell smartphones without charging units in the kit, ordering it to suspend sales of iPhones.

The Verge writes about it.

Brazilʼs Consumer Protection Agency believes that Appleʼs refusal to use the charger is a "burden" on users, so the company should look for other ways to reduce its impact on the environment — not at the expense of customers.

In addition, Apple was ordered to pay a fine of about $2.3 million, and the registration of the iPhone 12 with the local regulator was canceled.

The company can appeal the decision of the authorities.