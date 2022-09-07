Politico: The European Commission wants to limit the price of Russian gas to €50

The European Commission proposes to cap the price of Russian gas, setting it at €50 per megawatt-hour.

This was reported by Politico with reference to the documents obtained at its disposal.

The newspaper calls such a move "adventure", since the EU should be ready to immediately give up Russian gas if Moscow stops all supplies in response.

The European Commission also proposes to introduce command-and-control distribution of gas among countries in case of emergencies. Politico writes that France advocated establishing a European-wide price cap on gas supplies from Russia and a tax on excess profits from energy resources.

In European markets, the unit of measurement of energy, or the amount of heat in megawatt-hours, is used to measure gas volumes. In terms of cubic meters, the cost of gas, which the European Commission wants to achieve, will be approximately €480 per thousand cubic meters.