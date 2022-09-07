The General Staff: The Russian army lost 460 more soldiers and 95 more pieces of equipment

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published the estimated losses of Russian troops as of September 7.

Over the past day, the occupiers have lost approximately 460 soldiers, 20 tanks, 36 armored vehicles, 15 artillery systems, four anti-aircraft guns, 15 vehicles, a Su-25 attack aircraft, four drones and five X-101 air-to-surface cruise missiles, four of which were shot down over Mykolaiv Oblast.

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk direction.

The total losses of the Russians since the beginning of the full-scale invasion are as follows: