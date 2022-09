Yesterday, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian Su-25 attack aircraft and destroyed three warehouses with ammunition in the south — in Holya Prystan, Tomyna Balka and Snihurivka.

This is reported by the Operational Command "South".

The destruction of 83 Russians, five tanks, 12 howitzers "Msta-B" and "Msta-S", three guns "Hyacinth-B" and three units of armored vehicles was also confirmed. A Russian Orlan-10 drone was shot down in Mykolaiv district.