A conference will be held in Kyiv to discuss Russiaʼs responsibility for crimes in Ukraine

On Wednesday, September 7, the conference "Russiaʼs responsibility for crimes in Ukraine: Institutions, procedures and the role of lawyers. ECtHR". This is the first event in the series of professional discussions "The Power of International Justice".

Speakers on how the ECtHR can be an effective institution for considering thousands of appeals from victims of Russian aggression, on how the Court can help compensate for unprecedented material losses from the war, as well as on the consideration of Ukraineʼs interstate claims to the ECtHR against the Russian Federation.

Speakers of the conference:

Mark Ellis is the executive director of the International Bar Association (IBA), chairman of the UN Advisory Group on Protection Issues in the Mechanism of International Criminal Tribunals, a globally recognized expert on international criminal law; cooperated with the international tribunals on the former Yugoslavia and Rwanda;

Ms. Kristīne Līcis — representative of Latvia in international human rights organizations for the past ten years, director of the legal department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia (online from Riga);

Vadym Galaychuk — First Deputy Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraineʼs Integration with the EU, Co-Chairman of the Ukraine-EU Association Parliamentary Committee;

Margarita Sokorenko — Commissioner for ECHR affairs;

Maryna Stavniychuk is a former member of the European Commission "For Democracy through Law", currently a permanent expert of the Venice Commission.

The moderator is Oleh Havrysh, chief consultant of the Presidentʼs Office of Ukraine, responsible for communications of the process of creating the Special Tribunal for Russia.

Accreditation of journalists is mandatory. "Babel" is one of the information partners of the event.