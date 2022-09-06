“Schemes” published satellite images of the pontoon bridge which was destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region

The "Schemes" project published a photo of a pontoon bridge, which was destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, near Daryivka in the Kherson region.

The Russian occupiers used it to cross the Inhulets River. Satellite images from September 5 also show damage to the Daryivka Bridge itself. The Operational Command "South" reported on the destruction of this crossing the day before.

The images also show damage to a building near a river wharf where an unidentified ship has been parked since the start of the full-scale Russian invasion. Approximately 250 meters from the crossing, the satellite recorded a cluster of Russian military equipment and a large number of trenches.