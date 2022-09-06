Ukraineʼs foreign exchange reserves exceeded $25 billion

Ukraineʼs international currency reserves grew to $25.4 billion thanks to aid from foreign partners.

This is stated in the message of the National Bank.

In August, reserves increased by 13.6%. Moderate debt payments in foreign currency and smaller interventions by the NBU in the sale of foreign currency also contributed to the growth.

Foreign currency inflows to the accounts of the Government of Ukraine at the National Bank in August amounted to $4.78 billion. At the same time, the total volume of government payments for servicing and repayment of the state debt in foreign currency amounted to $171.9 million. Of them, $165.4 million is aimed at servicing and repaying debt to international creditors, and $6.5 million — at servicing bond payments.