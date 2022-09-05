A private airplane crashed into the Baltic Sea. The owner of the “Quick Air” air taxi company died

The private airplane of German businessman Peter Griesemann fell into the Baltic Sea. He and three other people on board died.

Reuters writes about it.

Peter Griesemann is the owner of the air taxi and medical aircraft company “Quick Air”. His wife, daughter and her boyfriend were on board with him.

The plane was flying from the coast of Spain to Cologne. After takeoff in Jerez, the crew reported problems with cabin pressure, then contact with the ship was lost. Spanish and French fighters took off to check the situation. The pilots could not see anyone either in the cockpit or in the cabin of the plane. According to aviation experts, the sudden drop in cabin pressure could have caused the passengers and the pilot to pass out and the plane continued to fly on autopilot.

Currently, there are three small ships and a helicopter in the area of the accident in Latvia, three parts of the plane have already been found, and there are no bodies yet. The press secretary of the Latvian Navy said that there were no signs of the presence of people on board the Cessna.

Swedish search and rescue chief Lars Antonsson said the plane crashed because it had run out of fuel and added that rescuers generally had no explanation, they could "only guess" what had happened, but the people on board were clearly incapacitated.