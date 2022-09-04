Germany will allocate €200 million to Ukraine to support IDPs

The German authorities on Sunday announced the allocation of €200 million to Ukraine for support programs for internally displaced persons.

This was announced by the Prime Minister of Ukraine, Denys Shmyhal.

"I thanked for it personally, during a meeting in Berlin with the Federal Minister of Economic Cooperation and Development Svenja Schulze," he wrote.

According to the head of the government, during the meeting, he suggested that part of this aid should also be directed to grants for IDPs to start their own business, in particular, within the framework of the government program "eRobota".

"Our team is ready to work out this issue with the German side," he emphasized and added that during the meeting, the implementation of the recovery plan for Ukraine was also discussed.