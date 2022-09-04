News

The occupiers lost about 450 soldiers and 15 tanks in Ukraine in one day

Author:
Oleg Panfilovych
Date:

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of September 4:

  • personnel — 49,500 (+450 per day) persons were eliminated;
  • 2,049 tanks (+15);
  • 4,430 armored combat vehicles (+27);
  • 1,147 artillery systems (+13);
  • 294 multiple rocket launchers (+1);
  • 156 means of anti-aircraft defense (+3);
  • 236 aircraft (+1);
  • 206 helicopters (+1);
  • 864 drones;
  • 203 cruise missiles;
  • 15 ships/boats;
  • 3,276 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+8);
  • 106 units of special equipment (+1).

The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih directions.