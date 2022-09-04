The occupiers lost about 450 soldiers and 15 tanks in Ukraine in one day

Estimated Russian losses in the war with Ukraine as of September 4:
- personnel — 49,500 (+450 per day) persons were eliminated;
- 2,049 tanks (+15);
- 4,430 armored combat vehicles (+27);
- 1,147 artillery systems (+13);
- 294 multiple rocket launchers (+1);
- 156 means of anti-aircraft defense (+3);
- 236 aircraft (+1);
- 206 helicopters (+1);
- 864 drones;
- 203 cruise missiles;
- 15 ships/boats;
- 3,276 units of automotive equipment and tank trucks (+8);
- 106 units of special equipment (+1).
The enemy suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kryvyi Rih directions.