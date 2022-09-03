NASA has again delayed the launch of a spacecraft to the moon — due to a fuel leak

The US space agency NASA has postponed the launch of its new SLS rocket for the second time in a week.

This is reported by the BBC.

Dispatchers sent a team to fill the rocketʼs hydrogen tank early in the morning on September 3, but an alarm went off, indicating a leak. Controllers were unable to stop the hydrogen leak. The problem was found in the connection where the hydrogen was pumped into the ship.

Now NASA has one more opportunity to launch the rocket — on September 5 or 6. After that, the spacecraft must be returned to the workshop for inspection and maintenance, which will lead to further delays.

The launch of the SLS rocket and the Orion capsule is part of the Artemis 1 mission. During it, the ship must make a test unmanned flight to the Moon and return to Earth.