An eight-year-old child died in Mykolaiv Oblast due to Russian shelling. Two more children were injured

On the morning of September 3, Russian troops shelled the Mykolayiv region and killed an eight-year-old child. There are also wounded people. Two people were injured in Mykolaiv, four more civilians were injured in Bereznehuvate. Among the injured are two children.

This was reported by the head of the regional council, Hanna Zamazeyeva.

At night there were explosions in Voznesensk. The city was attacked by Russian artillery. The Pervomayska, Shyrokivska and Bereznehuvatska communities came under fire from the Russians. The shelling damaged residential buildings and farm buildings.