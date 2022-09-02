From September 7, the State Emergency Service will test the system for alerting the population about dangers. How and where it will work

From September 7, a number of regions will begin testing a new system for prompt notification of the population about emergency situations.

This is reported by the State Emergency Service.

With the help of mobile operators "Kyivstar", “Vodafone” and “Lifecell”, testing will be carried out in the city of Kyiv, as well as in the regions:

Vinnytsia;

Volyn;

Dnipropetrovsk;

Zhytomyr;

Zakarpattia;

Ivano-Frankivsk;

Kirovohrad;

Kyiv;

Lviv;

Odesa;

Poltava;

Rivne;

Ternopil;

Khmelnytskyi;

Cherkasy;

Chernivtsi;

Chernihivska

Messages will be sent to subscribers who are within the range of the selected mobile base stations. The notification tone will sound even if the phone is muted.

Mobile phones (smartphones) that were manufactured no earlier than 2019 and have the operating system Android version 11 or higher, or iOS version 14.5 or higher can receive messages from the Cell Broadcast system. In the future, the list of smartphone models that will be able to receive such messages will be expanded. Detailed instructions are available at this link.