The court seized 390 railway cars belonging to Russian and Belarusian companies

During the investigation of the case under Part 2 of Art. 110-2 (Financing of actions committed for the purpose of violent change or overthrow of the constitutional order or seizure of state power, change of territorial boundaries or state border of Ukraine) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, the police discovered the property of eight Russian and two Belarusian enterprises.

This was reported to the National Police.

It is about more than 390 railway cars. Their market value reaches about 400 million hryvnias. The court seized this property.