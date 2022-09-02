Intelligence: The Russian FSB is looking for people from Ukraine in Moscow. Subsequently, they may be accused of “terrorist attacks”

In the capital of Russia, Moscow, special services are looking for citizens of the Russian Federation who have a negative attitude to the war against Ukraine. The FSB pays special attention to former citizens of Ukraine and Ukrainians by origin.

This is reported in the Main Directorate of Intelligence.

According to Ukrainian intelligence, groups of people in civilian clothes go around apartments and introduce themselves as FSB employees. Residents are asked if Ukrainians live somewhere nearby and if anyone rents housing to Ukrainians. They also find out the attitude of citizens to Russiaʼs war in Ukraine.

This is done in order to prevent the spread of negative thoughts about the war in the capital of the Russian Federation and to identify people who can influence the formation of independent public opinion.

Also, this campaign is designed to create a negative image of Ukrainians as terrorists and radicals. In the future, people identified by the FSB may be accused of terrorist attacks organized by Russian special services in the Russian Federation.