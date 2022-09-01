Bloomberg: Twitter is launching a function of editing tweets, but it will be paid

The social network “Twitter” has started testing the function of editing tweets. But it will be available only to subscribers of the paid version of Twitter Blue.

Bloomberg writes about it.

Users will be able to edit their tweets within 30 minutes of posting, and everyone else will be able to see both the original and the edited version.

Currently, the social network is only testing such a function on a small group. It will be available to all Twitter Blue followers in the coming weeks. The subscription itself costs $4.99.