The General Staff: Putin ordered to capture the entire Donetsk region by mid-September

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered his army to capture the entire Donetsk region by September 15. For this purpose, the newly created Third Army Corps is transferred there.

This was stated at the briefing by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Department of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksiy Hromov.

"The Russian occupying forces are once again adjusting their plans and actions in accordance with Putinʼs order to enter the administrative borders of the Donetsk region by September 15," he noted.

As he said, for this point, the occupiers are transferring the newly created third army corps to Donbas to strengthen the offensive in the Donetsk region.

"According to the received data, due to significant losses in personnel, the higher command of the Russian Federation made a decision to disband 31 separate airborne assault brigades of the airborne troops and 22 separate special purpose brigades, in which, taking into account the losses, less than 20% of the personnel remained alive" Hromov stated.