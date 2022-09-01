The summer in Kyiv was the ninth warmest in all the years of observations

In Kyiv, the summer of 2022 became the ninth warmest in the capital in 142 years of observations.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Boris Sreznevsky reported this on September 1.

The average monthly air temperature in August in Kyiv was +22.3 °C [71.6 °F], which is 1.9 °C [33.8 °F] higher than the climatic norm. Three temperature records were also set during the month.

The coldest time in Kyiv was August 31, when the temperature dropped to +16.1 °C [60.8 °F], and the warmest was August 24, when the temperature reached +33.1 °C [91.4 °F] in the afternoon. In August, 60 mm of precipitation, or 107% of the climatic norm, fell at 37 Nauky Avenue.