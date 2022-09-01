The court sentenced the FSB agent to 9 years in prison — he adjusted the Russian missile attack on the Kramatorsk airfield

In Ukraine, a Russian agent who collected information about the locations and movements of the Ukrainian army in the eastern direction was sentenced to nine years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU).

The SSU detained the attacker in the Donetsk region at the end of May. The law enforcement officers established who was his Russian curator. He turned out to be Aleksei Shingiriov, a personnel employee of the ninth department of the fifth service of the FSB. According to his task, the agent scouted the positions of the command posts and logistics depots of the Ukrainian troops.

The Russian occupiers used these data when they attacked the Kramatorsk airfield with missiles.

The agent posted the collected information in closed messenger groups specially created by representatives of the FSB, such as "Channel for their own", "On the wing", "lnr14", and in private chats.

The security service informed him of the suspicion. Later, he was remanded in custody.

The court found the intruder guilty under Part 3 of Art. 114-2 (unauthorized dissemination of information about the sending, transfer of weapons, armaments and military supplies to Ukraine, movement, transfer or placement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine or other military formations formed in accordance with the laws of Ukraine, committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.