Russian shells killed a man and injured a 13-year-old child in the Kharkiv region

During the day, the Russian army attacked the Izyum, Kharkiv, Bohodukhiv and Chuhuiv districts of the Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleg Sinegubov.

Russian rockets were also aimed at Kharkiv. After 10:00 p.m. on August 31, the Kharkiv Defense Headquarters recorded the departure of five missiles from the Russian city of Belgorod. Some of them did not reach Ukraine. Law enforcement officers are currently determining where the other rockets hit. Previously, people were not injured.

Russians shelled private houses in the Izyum district of Kharkiv region. A 50-year-old man died in Balaklia. According to the Regional Emergency Medical Center, four civilians were injured in the city, including a 13-year-old boy.

Shells damaged one of the buildings of an agricultural enterprise in Bohoduhiv district.

A fire broke out in a five-story residential building in Pechenihy, Chuhuiv district, due to shelling. Rescuers evacuated ten people. A 30-year-old man was injured and was hospitalized.

Around 03:00 a.m. on September 1, the Russian military again struck the Pechenihy. Shelling damaged private homes and the dispensary building.