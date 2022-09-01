The General Staff: The Russian army lost 450 soldiers yet in the war with Ukraine

As of September 1, Russia lost approximately 48 350 of its military personnel killed in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The losses of the enemy in equipment are as follows:

1 997 tanks;

4 345 armored combat vehicles;

1 115 artillery systems;

287 rocket salvo systems;

153 means of anti-aircraft defense;

234 aircraft;

205 helicopters;

3 239 units of automobile equipment and tankers;

15 warships/boats;

851 operational-tactical level drones;

104 units of special equipment;

196 cruise missiles.

The Russians suffered the greatest losses in the Donetsk and Kurakhiv directions.