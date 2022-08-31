”Naftogaz” was partially able to agree with the debt holders on the postponement of payments

Naftogaz successfully negotiated with holders of Eurobonds due in July 2024 — 77% of investors voted "yes" and agreed to postpone debt payments for two years.

The company announced this on August 21.

In this way, the company can pay off the debt in the amount of €600 million not in 2024, but in 2026, and it will start paying interest on it in 2024. The amount of interest deferred during 2022-2024 is €90 million (€45 million per year).

Holders of Eurobonds due in November 2026 did not support the new extension proposal at the repeat meeting. In the near future, "Naftogaz" will contact the government with a proposal to develop a joint position regarding further actions on debt restructuring.