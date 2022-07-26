”Naftogaz” stated that the government did not allow to pay the debts and the company is in default

Naftogaz stated that the government did not allow payments on Eurobonds and the company is in default.

This was reported by the companyʼs press service.

Today, July 26, the deadline for Naftogaz payments to owners of Eurobonds expired.

Before that, on July 21, the government obliged Naftogaz employees to take any actions regarding Eurobonds only after separate agreement with the Cabinet of Ministers. In order to do this, Naftogaz applied to the government in advance regarding the payment of Eurobonds — the company stated that it had funds for this in its accounts. However, Naftogaz stated that the government did not allow the company to fulfill its obligations to the holders of Eurobonds (it is about the principal amount and interest).

"In this way, the government defaulted on Naftogazʼs Eurobonds." Since the non-fulfillment of obligations under Eurobonds practically deprived Naftogaz of access to the international capital market, the government, with its ban on their payment, actually assumed full responsibility for attracting the funds necessary for the import of natural gas for the heating season of 2022-2023. the company said.