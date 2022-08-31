The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium explained her trip to the occupied Crimea and said that she sincerely regrets

The new head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Belgium, Aji Lyabib, who traveled to occupied Crimea in 2021, said that she went there as a journalist and documentary filmmaker.

She stated this at a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

So, during her trip, she visited the city of Sevastopol in violation of Ukrainian legislation. As a documentary filmmaker, she embodied a project that demonstrated how Russia used culture as power and propaganda, and how artists could live under oppression during such a difficult historical period.

"She sincerely regrets that this visit took place under such circumstances. Minister Labib has always defended the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders, as well as the status of Crimea as an integral part of Ukraine," the statement reads.