СNN: The latest US arms deliveries were aimed at preparing for a counteroffensive in southern Ukraine

Recent shipments of American weapons to Ukraine were intended for a counteroffensive in the south.

CNN writes about this with reference to an unnamed official of the administration of US President Biden.

According to him, over the past few months, the USA has been helping the Ukrainian military with the supply of specific weapons upon request. In general, there were many requests for additional ammunition, artillery and Javelin anti-tank missile systems.

According to the official, the United States has fulfilled most of the Ukrainiansʼ requests and continues to do so. CNN reminds that the head of the Pentagon, Lloyd Austin, and the head of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milley, are constantly in contact with the Ukrainian side to determine its needs depending on the situation on the battlefield.