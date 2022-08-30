Mass events on Rosh Hashanah have been banned in Uman. Access to places of pilgrimage is closed

The annual Hasidic pilgrimage to Uman will not take place this year. Mass events were banned in the city, and access to places of pilgrimage was closed.

This was announced by the head of Cherkasy regional military administration Ihor Taburets.

Increased security control will be in place in Uman from September 19 to 30. A curfew will be introduced around the city. During this period, in addition to mass events, the sale of alcoholic (low-alcoholic) beverages and pyrotechnic products, as well as traffic and parking on certain sections of the street network are prohibited in the city.

Anti-terrorist and counter-sabotage measures will be carried out in the areas of pilgrimage sites. The districts will be under round-the-clock surveillance.

"We made such a decision together with the regional defense headquarters, in connection with the high probability of missile attacks and terrorist threats as a result of the actions of the Russian side, aimed at destabilizing international relations and harming the international image of Ukraine. Russia can use the traditional arrival of pilgrims to Uman to celebrate Rosh Hashanah for provocations," Taburets said.