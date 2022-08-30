The first ship chartered by the UN arrived in Africa with Ukrainian agricultural products

The bulk carrier BRAVE COMMANDER, chartered by the United Nations World Food Program, has arrived in the Republic of Djibouti. There are 23 000 tons of wheat on board, which after unloading will be delivered to consumers in Ethiopia.

This is reported by the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine.

"Since the signing of the "grain initiative", we have understood the global food responsibility of Ukraine to the world, especially to those countries in Africa and Asia that are in a state of humanitarian disaster. That is why, in close cooperation with the UN, we have already sent two ships with more than 50 000 tons of agricultural products to help the people of Ethiopia and Yemen," commented Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov.

It will be recalled that the bulk carrier BRAVE COMMANDER departed from the port "Pivdenny" on August 16.

In addition, the second ship chartered by the UN World Food Program left the "South" port today. 37.5 thousand tons of wheat for the needs of the population of Yemen are on board the bulk carrier KATERIA. In total, six ships with 183 tons of agricultural products departed from the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdenny during the day.