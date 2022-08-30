The occupiers shelled Kharkiv. At least four people were killed

In the morning, the occupiers shelled the central part of Kharkiv.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv region Oleg Sinegubov.

"As a result of the shelling of the central part of Kharkiv, at least 4 people were killed and 4 more were injured. The information is being clarified. Stay in shelters," he wrote.

The mayor of Kharkiv Igor Terekhov reported that the central part of the city was shelled with artillery. "Preliminarily, eight "strikes". Quite a large square. So far, we know about the fire in one of the most favorite places of recreation of Kharkiv residents. It also flew to another place of rest — broken windows in the surrounding houses," Terekhov noted.

He added that there is information about shelling near a five-story residential building and about a projectile hitting one of the preschool educational institutions.