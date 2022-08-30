The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 80 occupiers and 30 pieces of equipment in the south

The Ukrainian military destroyed more than 80 Russian invaders in the south over the past day.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

Defense forces struck 13 enemy control points in the Kherson, Beryslav and Kakhovskyi districts of the Kherson region. Also, the Armed Forces of Ukraine launched six airstrikes against the enemyʼs air defense positions.

The Ukrainian military managed to destroy:

82 Russian military personnel;

the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system,

2 T-72 tanks;

11 "Msta-B" howitzers;

3 "Grad" and "Hurricane" multiple rocket systems;

“Solntsepek” heavy flamethrower system;

self-propelled artillery installation "Hyacinth-S";

self-propelled artillery and mortar installation "Nona-S";

120-mm mobile mortar;

“Acacia” and “Msta-S” self-propelled howitzers, an anti-tank guided missile;

6 units of armored vehicles;

3 ammunition depots in the area of Beryslav, Vysokopillia, Antonivka.

Also, Ukrainian fighters destroyed a crossing that the enemy was building across the Dnipro near the village of Lvove.