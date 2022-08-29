Regular troops were brought into Baghdad, there were skirmishes in the city. The US denied the evacuation of the embassy

In the capital of Iraq, Baghdad, gunfights continue between supporters of the spiritual leader of Shiite Muslims, Muqtada al-Sadr, and army units. Troops of the regular army entered the city.

This is reported by AP.

At least 10 dead and more than 100 injured are currently known. Security forces and the police help the army in clashes with al-Sadrʼs militant wing. The military is trying to secure the "Green Zone" — the central district of Baghdad, where foreign and government facilities are located.

Local media reports that a certain number of armed people have entered the "Green Zone" — fighting is taking place there.

Meanwhile, the White House denied information about the evacuation of the US Embassy staff. Currently, they do not see this as necessary. There they called on the government of Iraq and supporters of Al-Sadr to dialogue.