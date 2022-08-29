Regular troops were brought into Baghdad, there were skirmishes in the city. The US denied the evacuation of the embassy

In the capital of Iraq, Baghdad, gunfights continue between supporters of the spiritual leader of Shiite Muslims, Muqtada al-Sadr, and army units. Troops of the regular army entered the city.
This is reported by AP.
At least 10 dead and more than 100 injured are currently known. Security forces and the police help the army in clashes with al-Sadrʼs militant wing. The military is trying to secure the "Green Zone" — the central district of Baghdad, where foreign and government facilities are located.
Local media reports that a certain number of armed people have entered the "Green Zone" — fighting is taking place there.
Meanwhile, the White House denied information about the evacuation of the US Embassy staff. Currently, they do not see this as necessary. There they called on the government of Iraq and supporters of Al-Sadr to dialogue.
- In the capital of Iraq, Baghdad, mass riots began on August 29, after the influential spiritual leader of Shia Muslims, Muqtada al-Sadr, announced that he was leaving politics. Al-Sadr opposed the influence of the US and Iran, called for reforms, and insisted on early elections. Al-Sadr believes that no politician who has been in power since the US invasion in 2003 can hold leadership positions.
- After Al-Sadrʼs statement, his supporters began storming the Presidential Palace and the government building in the "Green Zone". The government brought troops into the city, and foreign organizations began a partial evacuation. A curfew was imposed in Baghdad.