From September 1, the ECtHR will resume consideration of cases against Ukraine

From September 1, the European Court of Human Rights returns to the normal mode of hearing cases in which Ukraine is the defendant.

This is stated in the press release of the ECHR.

After the start of the Russian invasion, on March 2, the ECtHR suspended the proceedings against Ukraine.

From the beginning of September, the ECtHR will resume the original correspondence with the applicants and update general information about the cases, as well as new deadlines will be set for the claims that have already been filed.

The ECtHR will regularly review the procedure for considering cases against Ukraine depending on the development of events in Ukraine.