Ericsson and Nokia are closing their offices in Russia. Mobile operators may suffer

The Swedish company Ericsson and the Finnish Nokia will stop their activities in Russia by the end of this year, and the employees will most likely be laid off.

Reuters and the Russian "Kommersant" write about it.

Back in April, Ericsson suspended work in the Russian Federation for an indefinite period, but on August 22, Ericssonʼs main company informed the Russian division that it would close it by the end of the year. All employees will be fired, including those who support equipment on networks of communication operators.

Nokia has previously announced its exit from the Russian market. However, on August 29, a company representative reported that Nokia is at the stage of resolving legal issues regarding a full exit. Nokia stopped product deliveries to the Russian Federation at the beginning of March (due to sanctions).

Ericsson and Nokiaʼs decision will hit Russian mobile operators. MTS, Tele2, and Beeline developed their networks using the equipment of these companies. The only major vendor that has not announced its withdrawal from Russia and the closure of its representative office is the Chinese Huawei.