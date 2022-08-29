Turkey will raise the cost of passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles for the first time in almost 40 years

Turkey will increase the cost of passage through the Bosphorus and Dardanelles by five times.

The Turkish publication Sabah writes about it.

The tariff will be raised for the first time in 39 years — since 1983. The publication claims that the income received by Turkey as a fee for the passage will increase in a year from $40 million to $200 million.

The Montreux Convention, which governs navigation in the Straits Zone, provides for increased lighthouse, medical and evacuation fees for merchant ships. Turkey calculates the transit fee in French francs. The franc exchange rate in 1983 was set at $0.8. Now, due to inflation and rising gold prices, the fees have almost depreciated, so from October 7, 2022, the franc rate will be set at $4.