In Kyiv on August 27 — for the first time in 142 years — the average daily air temperature was +24.6 °C [76,28 °F], which is 0.2 °C higher than the record temperature for that day in 1943.

The Central Geophysical Observatory named after Borys Sreznevsky reported this on August 29.

In general, the climatic norm on August 27 was exceeded by 5.7 °С. The air temperature in the capital did not drop below +20.5 °C [68 °F] that day. The previous record value was in 1975 and was equal to +18.3 °С [64.4 °F].

On August 28, the minimum air temperature in Kyiv repeated the record value of 1943 and was 19.9 °С [66.2 °F].