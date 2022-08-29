After 180 years, the British overseas territory of Gibraltar regained the status of a city. It was awarded by Queen Elizabeth in honor of the anniversary of the coronation.

The BBC writes about it.

Gibraltar previously had the status of a city — it received it in 1842 by decree of Queen Victoria. But then for some reason this status disappeared.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called it a "great award" and emphasized that Gibraltarʼs city status underscores its "rich history and dynamism."

In honor of the anniversary, 39 settlements applied for city status, and eight of them received it. Seven are located in Great Britain, and the eighth — Stanley — in the Falkland Islands. Gibraltar received additional city status.

The status of a city is often associated with the presence of a cathedral, a university or a large population, but there are no set rules for granting it — it is awarded by the monarch on the advice of ministers. Acquiring this status affects almost nothing, although it can often contribute to the development of communities by appearing on maps and is a source of pride for residents.

Gibraltar has been a British overseas territory since 1713, when it was ceded to Great Britain in a peace treaty signed after the war with Spain. Despite this, disputes are still going on in Spain with the British over the legal status of Gibraltar and the rights to it.