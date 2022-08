Peat fields are burning in the Vyshgorod district of the Kyiv region, which is why the capital smells of burning.

The Kyiv City Council calls on residents of the capital, especially residents of the Obolon district, to close their windows and limit their time outside. Emergency services teams are already working at the fire sites.

The KMDA also publishes advice in case of smoky conditions.

Earlier, the State Emergency Service of the region reported that it monitors fire-hazardous areas.