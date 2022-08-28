Nigeria bans commercials with foreign actors

Nigeria has banned the use of foreign models for local commercials and voiceovers.

Africanews writes about it.

The Federal Government explains such a step as an interest in the development of local talents.

"All advertisements, promotional and marketing communications targeted at or placed in the Nigerian advertising space must use only Nigerian models and voiceover artists," the government said. The Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON) issued the directive on August 22.

The order enters into force on October 1. The Nigerian government has allowed all current campaigns to continue until the end of their scheduled period.

"However, the Advertising Standards Commission (ASP) will not grant subsequent review applications for the continued display of such material," the Advertising Regulatory Board said.